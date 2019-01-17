Lego is a good investment

Live on Bloomberg TVBloomberg TechnologyFull ScheduleLego is a good investmentTicTocJanuary 17th, 2019, 9:47 PM UTCCollecting Lego sets may be more lucrative than investing in stocks and bonds, according to this study (Source: Bloomberg)More From TicToc00:28Cardi B Disses Trump Over Shutdown14 minutes ago00:43Rep. Debbie Dingell Talks Social Media25 minutes ago01:18Saudi Arabia And Qatar Match In AFCC Amid Tensions2 hours ago00:385 Points: Cory Booker2 hours agoAll episodes and clipsQuickTakeExplaining the world with Bloomberg NewsMore episodes and clips03:38What We Know and Don't Know About China's Spies 02:24Why Communist China Has So Many Billionaires03:28How China Plans to Grade Its 1.3 Billion PeopleBloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips00:48Ex-Qualcomm CEO Jacobs Says Time Isn't Right for Takeover Bid45:57'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (1/16/2019)08:18Heal CEO Sees Doctor House Calls as the Future of Medicine03:20Pokémon Go Is Bigger Than Ever, IVP's Sandy Miller SaysThe David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.More episodes and clips23:45The David Rubenstein Show: Jerome Powell48:01The David Rubenstein Show: Anthony KennedySee all shows