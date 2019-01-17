Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Technology

Full Schedule

Lego is a good investment

TicToc

Collecting Lego sets may be more lucrative than investing in stocks and bonds, according to this study (Source: Bloomberg)

More From TicToc

00:28
Cardi B Disses Trump Over Shutdown
00:43
Rep. Debbie Dingell Talks Social Media
01:18
Saudi Arabia And Qatar Match In AFCC Amid Tensions
00:38
5 Points: Cory Booker
All episodes and clips
See all shows