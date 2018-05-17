Emerging-Market ETFs at a Crossroads

A gauge of emerging-market currencies is headed toward its worst week since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election. Politicians and central bankers from Turkey to Argentina and Indonesia are now attempting to save their exchange rates from the bearish onslaught. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas and Carolina Wilson talk with Perth Tolle, founder of Life and Liberty Indexes, about emerging markets, ESG funds and her "freedom-weighted" index. (Source: Bloomberg)