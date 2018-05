UMNO's Jamaluddin Says Najib Razak Did Honorable Thing Stepping Down

After a stunning upset in the general election, former Prime Minister Najib Razak resigned as the chief of the coalition Barisan Nasional as well as its core party United Malays National Organisation. Ahead of the party election next month, UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin sat down in an exclusive with Bloomberg's Sophie Kamaruddin in Kuala Lumpur. (Source: Bloomberg)