Mubadala Is Ready to Do Bigger Deals, CEO Says

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is set to do bigger deals, scout for investments more widely and spread its presence over more industries after a recent tie-up with another local fund doubled its size. Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak spoke with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker on May 10 in Malta, New York. (Source: Bloomberg)