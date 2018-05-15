Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China

As the ZTE case rose to become the focus of the on-going disputes between China and the U.S., China's semi-conductor sector attracts the eyes of many investors in and out of the the world's manufacturing house. Bloomberg TV spoke to Jay Huang, founding partner of Jadestone Capital and former Intel Managing Director in China, for insights on China's chipmaking industry and moves made by TSMC and Foxconn in this market. (Source: Bloomberg)