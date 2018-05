'Talks Have Begun' on New De Beers Deal, Botswana’s President Says

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi wants a new long-term diamond sales pact with De Beers that will see more gems processed locally when their current 10-year deal expires in 2020 and he’s confident of agreeing to mutually acceptable terms. He speaks to Bloomberg reporter Mike Cohen in Botswana's capital city of Gaborone. (Source: Bloomberg)