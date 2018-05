U.A.E. Energy Minister on Iran Sanctions, Oil Prices, Downstream Expansion

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei discusses how the Iran sanctions may impact OPEC, his outlook for oil prices and how downstream expansion plays into the U.A.E.'s energy policy. He speaks to Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway at the Adnoc Downstream Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Bloomberg)