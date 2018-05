Strategas Says Full Trade War `Premature' Amid ZTE Reversal

Donald Rissmiller, partner and chief economist at Strategas Research Partners LLC, discusses the outlook for U.S.-China trade relations as President Donald Trump offered a lifeline to beleaguered telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. and China’s Xi Jinping dispatched his top economic adviser to Washington. Rissmiller speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)