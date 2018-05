Expanding in Downstream a Logical Step for Adnoc, CEO Says

Abu Dhabi oil giant Adnoc plans to invest $45 billion over five years at home to expand its refining and petrochemicals complex. The CEO Sultan Al Jaber said the company is open to new and existing partners for that and they will look to any financial instrument for funding. He spoke to Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway at the ADNOC Downstream Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Bloomberg)