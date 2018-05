Trump Tweets Reversal, Says U.S. Must Help China’s ZTE Stay Afloat

After cutting off ZTE from U.S. suppliers for violating North Korea and Iran sanctions, President Donald Trump reverses course, now saying the U.S. must help rescue ZTE. Bloomberg's Kathleen Hays reports on how this will affect future talks between the U.S. and China on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)