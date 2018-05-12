Italy Populists Set to Take Control: Time to Sell BTPs?

Italian bonds and stocks fell this week after surprise last-minute talks to form a government between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and League parties ended a deadlock following March elections. Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio is attempting to form a governing alliance with Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigrant League. George Rusnak, co-head of global fixed-income strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Lisa Hornby, portfolio manager at Schroders, and Mike Buchanan, deputy CIO at Western Asset Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro to discuss Italy and European bonds. (Source: Bloomberg)