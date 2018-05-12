Dimon Says Prepare for 4% Yields...Should You Take Heed?

This week JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said it’s possible U.S. growth and inflation prove fast enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than many anticipate, and it would be wise to prepare for benchmark yields to climb to 4 percent. George Rusnak, co-head of global fixed-income strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Lisa Hornby, portfolio manager at Schroders, and Mike Buchanan, deputy CIO at Western Asset Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro to discuss Dimon's warning. (Source: Bloomberg)