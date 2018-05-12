Amid Argentina and Turkey, Finding 'Pockets of Value' in EM

The IMF’s Christine Lagarde said the lender is seeking a rapid resolution for talks with Argentina over the establishment of a credit line that will help restore confidence in the economy. The country is said to be seeking a credit line of as much as $30 billion. The Argentine peso closed the week at its weakest level on record. George Rusnak, co-head of global fixed-income strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Lisa Hornby, portfolio manager at Schroders, and Mike Buchanan, deputy CIO at Western Asset Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro to discuss Argentina and emerging-market debt. (Source: Bloomberg)