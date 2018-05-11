How Artificial Intelligence Is Taking Over the Economy

The White House unveiled a hands-off regulatory approach to foster the development of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Google previewed Duplex, an experimental service that lets its voice-based digital assistant book appointments on its own -- but it ended up raising broader questions. Glen Weyl, principal researcher at Microsoft and visiting senior research scholar in economics and law at Yale University, and Bloomberg's Mark Bergen discuss the status of the AI revolution with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: Bloomberg)