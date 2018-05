'Bloomberg Markets: Rules & Returns' Full Show (5/10/2018)

On this episode of Rules and Returns: Nejra Cehic breaks down what GDPR means for global companies. She also talks Mifid II w/ Michael Horan from Pershing, the future of Libor with Deepak Sitlani from Linklaters, and M&A in the telecoms sector with Matthew Bloxham from Bloomberg Intelligence. (Source: Bloomberg)