Pricing Out a BOE Rate Hike 'Too Pessimistic,' Says BNP's Katzive

Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas, discusses U.K. investors pricing out the possibility of a Bank of England rate hike this year. The central bank held the key interest rate steady at 0.5 percent and said it expects inflation to reach the 2 percent goal in two years. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." (Source: Bloomberg)