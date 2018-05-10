Momentum ETFs Hang Tough

As tech and financials take the leadership of the stock market, momentum, which lagged the broad market between March and mid-April, is outperforming. The MSCI USA Momentum Index/S&P 500 ratio reached a new record on Wednesday. Banks and financials account for 24 percent of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (ticker: MTUM), followed by semiconductors, and software. Justin Sibears, Newfound Research portfolio manager, spoke with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas and Dani Burger about momentum ETFs, emerging markets and leverage portfolios. (Source: Bloomberg)