Inside the Biggest Sugar Surplus

The world’s sugar traders are experiencing the biggest ever global surplus. That’s according to Green Pool Commodity Specialists, which expects the glut to reach 18.4 million metric tons this season. The Brisbane, Australia-based researcher boosted its estimate by almost a quarter because of a massive increase in the sugar-cane area and yields in India. Bruno Lima, head of sugar and ethanol at INTL FCStone, talks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about the sugar surplus. (Source: Bloomberg)