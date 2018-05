Goldman's 'Secret Sauce' Wrapped in a Cheap ETF

Michael Crinieri, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's global head of ETF strategy, speaks with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu and Eric Balchunas about the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: GSLC). The multi-factor ETF with more than $3 billion in assets offers a 0.09 percent expense ratio. (Source: Bloomberg)