Global Turmoil Seen at Bay in Oil Market

Oil held on to its gains above $71 on Thursday, but the rally lost some steam as Saudi Arabia said it will work with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to mitigate any impact of a supply shortage following U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Chad Brownstein, the CEO of Rocky Mountain Resources, and Richard Nephew, senior research scholar at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and who formerly worked on Iran sanction negotiations while at the U.S. State Department, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel. (Source: Bloomberg)