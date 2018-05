Getting Into the Ring: The End of the Grain-Glut Era

World stockpiles of corn, wheat and soybeans will fall simultaneously in the 2018-19 crop year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week, making its first global forecasts for the season. The agency’s outlook for inventories of all three crops trailed the average estimate from analysts surveyed. Bloomberg's Alan Bjerga talks with Alix Steel about the USDA report. (Source: Bloomberg)