ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA's Exports

ConocoPhillips assumed control of Venezuela’s oil assets in the Caribbean island of Bonaire and filed court orders to do the same in Curacao and Aruba. The takeover is effectively stifling Petroleos de Venezuela SA’s ability to export oil, the commodity that bankrolls the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. Bloomberg's Vivianne Rodrigues talks with Alix Steel about the reasons for the moves by Conoco. (Source: Bloomberg)