Turkey's Erdogan Said to Call Economy Officials for Lira Meeting

Bloomberg's Simin Demokan discusses the outlook for the Turkish lire and the country's overall economy. She speaks with Caroline Hyde and Vonnie Quinn on "Bloomberg Markets." BNSTAFF,websubmit,vidtvbm,av,vidmldus,VIDUSTV,VIDMMBIZ,VIDINFORM, VIDINSPIRE, VIDENTER (Source: Bloomberg)