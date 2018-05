Trump's 'Barking Dogs' Make China Deals Difficult, Ex-PBOC Adviser Says

A former adviser to China's central bank calls the U.S. trade delegation overly aggressive. Speaking exclusively to Bloomberg's Stephen Engle at the JPMorgan Global China Summit in Beijing, Li Daokui says President Trump has sent a team of "barking dogs" making it unnecessary difficult for the two economies to reach a deal. (Source: Bloomberg)