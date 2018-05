Paper Trail Links Russian Oligarch to Trump's Lawyer

Bloomberg's Alan Katz reports on claims by porn actress Stephanie Clifford's lawyer that a company tied to a Russian oligarch sent $500,000 last year to an entity that President Donald Trump’s lawyer used to pay hush money to Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels. He speaks with Tom Keene and Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)