Oil's Influence on the S&P 500 E-Mini Futures

Oil has had a volatile week on the noise around the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement. Overall, oil is up on this volatility. On "Charting Futures," 3D Capital's Eric Dugan tells Abigail Doolittle how he used oil's chart to shape his recent S&P E-Mini Futures trades. Dugan brings Nikkei futures contracts into the equation as well. (Source: Bloomberg)