HeForShe: Advancing Equality Through Allies

Bob Moritz, global chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Elizabeth Nyamayaro, executive director for UN Women and global head of the HeForShe Initiative, sit down with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the inaugural Bloomberg Business of Equality Summit for a discussion about the importance of male allies in achieving gender equality in the workplace globally. (Source: Bloomberg)