GlobalFoundries CEO Wants to 'Turn the Crank Up' on Financial Return

Tom Caulfield was recently appointed CEO of GlobalFoundries in March. The company makes circuits and microprocessors for phones, cars and other products. At the company's FAB 8 semiconductor plant in Malta, New York, Caulfield describes the challenges he's facing as he leads the company forward in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker. (Source: Bloomberg)