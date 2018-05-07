Wizard of Omaha: Pay No Attention to New Accounting Rules Behind Curtain

Warren Buffet, the Oracle of Omaha, told investors to focus more on operating profit and less on net income after new accounting rules went into effect that required Berkshire Hathaway to report unrealized net profit or loss. Ramy Inocencio reports on first quarter earnings and the annual general meeting that touched on trade tensions, cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk and succession on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)