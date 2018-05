State Bank of India's Kumar on India's Banking Sector, Bad Loans

Corruption in the Indian financial services sector has been in the media spotlight in recent years, but State Bank of India's Rajnish Kumar argues it's not an endemic phenomenon. The chairman of India's largest lender says while the morale has been eroded, there's also a bright side. He spoke with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Manila. (Source: Bloomberg)