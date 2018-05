Iran's Rouhani Warns U.S. on Nuclear Deal

Iran has been preparing for months for the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump will pull out of the nuclear agreement, President Hassan Rouhani said, warning that the U.S. would quickly come to regret such a decision. Bloomberg's Ros Krasny also reports on President Trump's plan to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-In ahead of his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un. Krasny speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)