George Shultz Says U.S. Needs Fair Trading Relationships

George P. Shultz, who served in various positions under three different Republican Presidents, sat down with Bloomberg's Kathleen Hays to talk about trade relations, on the sideline of Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference at Stanford. Shultz is one of the authors of "Beyond Disruption" which discusses benefits and peril brought on by the unprecedented speed of innovations. (Source: Bloomberg)