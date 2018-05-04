Treasury's Supply Shock Hits the Markets

Michael Purves, chief global strategist and head of derivatives strategy for Weeden & Co., Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, and Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro to discuss the Treasury's record-setting first quarter of borrowing. The U.S. Treasury borrowed $488 billion from January through March, the most since the financial crisis, as the department increased its cash buffer and prepares for widening budget deficits. (Source: Bloomberg)