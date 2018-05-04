Janney's LeBas Says Leveraged Loans Are 'Biggest Concern' in Credit

Emerging-market stocks and currencies extended their losses in a week punctuated by selloffs from Turkey to Argentina, with a stronger dollar damping demand for riskier assets. Michael Purves, chief global strategist and head of derivatives strategy for Weeden & Co., Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, and Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro to discuss how the moves affected emerging-market debt and the leveraged loan market. (Source: Bloomberg)