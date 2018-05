3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall?

Alibaba reports earnings before the U.S. open Friday. China's biggest e-commerce retailer could see its profit fall for the first time in a year-and-a-half. UBS' Jerry Liu says the worst is yet to come in 2019 before stabilization. Still analysts are bullish on Alibaba with an overwhelming number of buy ratings and no sells. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)