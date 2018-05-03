WuXi Goal to Be Global Platform for Biologics, Says CEO Chen

WuXi Biologics develops and manufactures antibody drugs and biological medicines, while being the first and only company to manufacture an FDA-approved biologic in China for the U.S. Currently, WuXi is one of the best performing stocks in the Hang Seng with shares up more than 60% year-to-date, almost 250% from a year ago. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio spoke exclusively with the company's CEO, Chris Chen about his views on new policy reforms, trade and the company's stellar growth. (Source: Bloomberg)