MTR CEO Leong Interested in Rail, Property Projects in Mainland China

HK's major public transport operator MTR says Hainan is not a focus of its rail and property investment. Last month, Chinese president Xi revealed a plan to establish a new free trade zone in Hainan as Xi pledges to open up China further. CEO Lincoln Leong spoke to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the sideline of Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: Bloomberg)