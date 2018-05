Elon Musk: 'Dry' Investor Questions 'Killing' Him

Tesla beat the Street's expectations for first quarter results but the stock slid 4.5% in late trading after Elon Musk said analyst questions were "so dry" and "killing" him. He also said if investors don't like volatility they shouldn't buy shares. Ramy Inocencio reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)