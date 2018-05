Cutting Out the Partisan Focus in ETFs

The Eventshares U.S. Policy Alpha ETF (ticker: PLCY) invests in market segments that it believes will be impacted by U.S. government policy and regulation. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu and Eric Balchunas speak with Ben Phillips, Eventshares chief investment officer, about broadening the strategy of investing in companies affected by a range of political themes, regardless of party affiliation. (Source: Bloomberg)