Credit Suisse's Abib Says Equities Not Reflecting Oil Price

Investors are watching for signs drillers are returning to the spending and acquisition binges that characterized the $100-a-barrel boom at the start of the decade. Almost every explorer has pledged to stay disciplined after the 2014-2016 price crash. Osmar Abib, global co-head of oil and gas at Credit Suisse, and Darrel Koo, director of energy research for the RS Energy Group, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about earnings and recent M&A. (Source: Bloomberg)