An ETF Caught in the Crosshairs of Geopolitics

The ETF industry has something for everyone -- the Teucrium Soybean Fund ETF (ticker: SOYB) is a derivatives-based fund with more than $15 million in assets. It offers a pure play exposure to soybeans using three different futures contracts. In this week's "There's an ETF for That", Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu explains. (Source: Bloomberg)