Xiaomi 'Not Just Pure Hardware Company,' Says Morningside Venture CEO

Richard Liu, CEO of Morningside Venture Capital, one of the early stage investors behind China’s another rising tech giant Xiaomi, spoke to Bloomberg about the great satisfaction of his investment and growing confidence in Xiaomi’s global expansion. The Chinese smart phone maker is eyeing an IPO in Hong Kong this month, that’s rumored to be the second largest IPO after Alibaba’s NY listing in 2014. (Source: Bloomberg)