The Bond Bonanza in ETFs

More than $14 billion was added to U.S.-listed exchange-traded debt funds in April, the most since October 2014, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. That’s the third consecutive month that funds holding bonds attracted more cash than their stock counterparts -- the longest streak since at least May 2011. Michael Venuto, Toroso Investments chief investment officer, speaks with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas and Carolina Wilson. (Source: Bloomberg)