Primavera Capital's Hu Says U.S.-China Relations Filled with Risk and Uncertainty

Former Goldman Sachs partner Fred Hu says Sino-US relationship, already fraught with tension and uncertainties, could destabilize global economy if the tension continues to mount. Chairman of the private equity investment firm Primavera Capital spoke to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the sideline of the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: Bloomberg)