Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts

US tech companies are the focus of this week with big earnings and major events. Facebook revealed plans for a new, opt-in dating feature. Match, the world's biggest online dating site, plunged a record 22% on the news. Snap's 1Q numbers missed on every important measure as subscribers and investors stayed away after a confusing redesign. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)