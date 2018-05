IMF's Azour on Iran, GCC, MENA Outlook

IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour said that Iran needs to take steps to stabilize the market if the U.S. walks out of the nuclear accord. He also discussed his growth outlook in the Middle East and the broad reform agenda to reduce the Gulf Countries' dependence on oil. He spoke to Bloomberg's Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai as the institution released its "2018 MENA Regional Economic Outlook." (Source: Bloomberg)