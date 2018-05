Gaw Capital Chairman on U.S. Opportunities, China Real Estate, A.I.

Goodwin Gaw, Chairman of private equity firm Gaw Capital, says China's ability to collect raw data could help propel it to becoming a lead in the A.I. sector. He also discusses opportunities in western United States, China real estate and risks in China. He speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the sideline of Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: Bloomberg)