Woodrow Wilson Center CEO Says Tariffs on European Goods Don't Make Sense

Jane Harman, Woodrow Wilson Center president, discusses President Donald Trump's decision to delay steel and aluminum tariffs. She also addresses the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un as well as the appointment of Mike Pompeo to Secretary of State. She speaks with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu at the Milken Institute Global Conference on "Bloomberg Markets: Balance of Power." (Source: Bloomberg)