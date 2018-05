Barrack Says Saudi Crown Prince Has Revolutionized the Kingdom

Colony NorthStar Executive Chairman Tom Barrack discusses an event he hosted for Vice President Pence, tension in the Middle East, the blockade of Qatar, working with the Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. He speaks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker on "Bloomberg Markets" at the Milken Institute Global Conference. (Source: Bloomberg)