Ballmer Says He Remains Bullish Long-Term on Twitter

Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, co-founder of the Ballmer Group and former Microsoft CEO, discusses Facebook's efforts to protect user privacy, the sale of his Twitter stake, possible tech regulation, and the U.S.- China trade dispute. He speaks with Bloomberg's Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Markets" at the Milken Institute Global Conference. (Source: Bloomberg)